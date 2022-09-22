Ford Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,511,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,349,000 after acquiring an additional 858,662 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 623,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,707 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,364,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPSM stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.