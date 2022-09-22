Ford Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18.

