Ford Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 189,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,076 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 136,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

