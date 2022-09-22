ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,739 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,852,153 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,740,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 302,929 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.06. 30,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

