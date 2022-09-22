Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.