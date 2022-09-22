Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.00

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 1591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after buying an additional 709,379 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 707,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after buying an additional 392,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

