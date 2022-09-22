Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) vs. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Critical Comparison

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivePerson and Freshworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $469.62 million 1.57 -$124.97 million ($3.01) -3.26 Freshworks $371.02 million 10.83 -$191.99 million ($25.42) -0.55

LivePerson has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -44.25% -84.57% -16.73% Freshworks -68.69% -24.66% -20.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares LivePerson and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LivePerson and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 9 2 0 2.08 Freshworks 0 4 5 0 2.56

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $18.27, suggesting a potential upside of 86.46%. Freshworks has a consensus price target of $18.23, suggesting a potential upside of 29.82%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Freshworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LivePerson beats Freshworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.