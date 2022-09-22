fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 6.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 70,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,607,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

