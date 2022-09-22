Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,731. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

