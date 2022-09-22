Furucombo Market Capitalization Tops $705,937.10 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $705,937.10 and approximately $112,747.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00879283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

