FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,933,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 632,172 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

