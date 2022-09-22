FY2023 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,402,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

