GamerCoin Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $13.87 million and $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

