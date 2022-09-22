GCN Coin Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $30,943.04 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $734.92 or 0.03815435 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.