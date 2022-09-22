GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.66

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.66 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.26). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.27), with a volume of 463,180 shares traded.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £923.11 million and a P/E ratio of 549.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

