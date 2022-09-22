Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 7%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.39 and last traded at $183.40. Approximately 59,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 892,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

