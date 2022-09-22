Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as 7.64 and last traded at 7.85. 12,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,075,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Getty Images Trading Down 3.6 %

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

