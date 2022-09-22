Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $20.33 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

