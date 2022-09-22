GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.46.

GitLab Stock Down 4.5 %

GitLab stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 13,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

