Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Up 3.5%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. 26,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 228,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

