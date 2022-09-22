Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Up 3.5%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. 26,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 228,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
