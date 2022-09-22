Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 2656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMRE. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 219.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 682,943 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

