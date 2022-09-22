Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

GWRS stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $303.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 111,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

