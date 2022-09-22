Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.71. 7,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 38,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

