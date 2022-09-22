Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 125,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 3.9 %

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 585,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,801. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

