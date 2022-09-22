Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,430. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.68 and its 200-day moving average is $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

