Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

