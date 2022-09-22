Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,201 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,123 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $53,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 203,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 32,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.77. 185,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

