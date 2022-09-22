Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,276 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

