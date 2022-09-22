Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 562 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 258,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 374,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

