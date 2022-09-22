Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 664 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,018. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

