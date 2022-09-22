Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $851.18

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 851.18 ($10.28) and traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.03). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.10), with a volume of 16,551 shares traded.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 737.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 849.36. The company has a market cap of £143.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £15,100 ($18,245.53).

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.