Goose Finance Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $60,873.51 and $21,406.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official website is goosefinance.medium.com. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

