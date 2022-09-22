GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
GSK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.
GSK Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
