Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 3350980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Gunsynd Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

