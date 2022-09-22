H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.4 %

FUL stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

