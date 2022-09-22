Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.56 ($7.71) and last traded at €7.65 ($7.81). Approximately 46,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.67 ($7.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Hamborner REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Hamborner REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $592.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.36 and a 200 day moving average of €8.79.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.