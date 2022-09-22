Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Up 1.4%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €11.74 ($11.98) and last traded at €11.66 ($11.90). Approximately 33,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.50 ($11.73).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $846.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.55.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

