Handy (HANDY) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Handy has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $25.94 million and $365,191.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Handy

Handy launched on October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

