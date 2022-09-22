Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 381,330 shares.The stock last traded at $18.71 and had previously closed at $18.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Institutional Trading of Hanger

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Hanger had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Hanger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hanger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

