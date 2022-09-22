Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 381,330 shares.The stock last traded at $18.71 and had previously closed at $18.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Hanger Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.
Institutional Trading of Hanger
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Hanger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hanger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanger (HNGR)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.