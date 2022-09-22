Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.01

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.0141 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of Hays stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Hays has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

