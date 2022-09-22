Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 36539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hayward by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 972.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

