HC Wainwright Cuts VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Price Target to C$2.00

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

TSE VQS opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.01. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.77 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.