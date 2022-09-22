HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELEV. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elevation Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

ELEV opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.82. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

