Head-To-Head Analysis: Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) versus Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celsion and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion $500,000.00 27.83 -$20.77 million N/A N/A Supernus Pharmaceuticals $579.78 million 3.16 $53.42 million $1.01 33.95

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Celsion.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celsion and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Celsion currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 716.33%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Celsion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celsion is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Celsion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Celsion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celsion and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion -5,229.80% -50.18% -36.94% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 9.12% 6.98% 3.50%

Risk & Volatility

Celsion has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Celsion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications. The company also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of nucleic acid-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. The company's commercial products also comprise Qelbree, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, its product candidates include Qelbree (SPN-812), which has completed Phase III clinical trials that is used for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the prevention of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel product candidate in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of severe epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; and SPN-443 and SPN-446, which are in preclinical stage for treating CNS. The company markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

