Head-To-Head Analysis: SomaLogic (SLGC) and Its Rivals

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SomaLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million -$87.55 million -3.88 SomaLogic Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million -15.21

Risk & Volatility

SomaLogic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic’s rivals have a beta of 5.23, meaning that their average stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SomaLogic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 SomaLogic Competitors 42 621 1215 24 2.64

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 278.88%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 51.29%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% SomaLogic Competitors -239.39% -12.45% -6.19%

Summary

SomaLogic beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

