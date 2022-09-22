Head-To-Head Comparison: OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels N/A -9.51% 0.93% Clean Energy Fuels -12.19% -4.42% -3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OPAL Fuels and Clean Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 134.01%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

45.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Clean Energy Fuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $255.65 million 5.18 -$93.15 million ($0.20) -29.70

OPAL Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels.

Volatility & Risk

OPAL Fuels has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats OPAL Fuels on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 548 fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and 25 fueling stations in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

