Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Barclays cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2451 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

