Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €61.66 ($62.92) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.14.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.