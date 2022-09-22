Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 134634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HENKY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

