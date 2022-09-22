Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

